Harry Pease Obituary
PEASE. Margaret would like to offer her sincere and heartfelt thanks to the many people who attended the celebration of Harry's life led by Reverend Liz Hull. She would also like to say thank you for the many, many cards, letters and tributes paid to Harry that she has received. He was a gentleman and a gentle man with time for all. Sincere thanks to Gordon from Cringle & Co. Ltd, Southern Funeral Directors for his care and support. Thanks for donations in Harry's memory to Hospice Isle of Man.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Feb. 7, 2020
