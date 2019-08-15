Home

SMITH. H.F.S. Known as Harry, aged 90 years, formerly of Ramsey. Passed away peacefully in Noble's hospital on Sunday 26th May. Long term partner of Rita, father to Angela, grandfather to Delphine and Ashley, and great grandfather to Florence. Will be missed by his many friends and extended family on the Isle of Man. The funeral service will take place on Thursday 13th June at St. Olaves Church, Ramsey at 2pm. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers if desired can be sent to Macmillan Nurses. Further enquiries to Corkhill & callow, 4 Christian Street, Ramsey. Tel: 813114 www.corkhillandcallow.co.im
Published in Isle of Man Today on Aug. 15, 2019
