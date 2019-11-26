|
|
BRADLEY, Hazel, wife of John, mother of Cathryn, James and Charlotte and grandmother of Francesca died on Monday 18th November, 2019 at Noble's Hospital. A service to celebrate Hazel’s life will take place on Thursday 28th November, 2019 at 1pm at Andreas Parish Church. Hazel loved bright colours, so please wear a splash of colour. Donations in lieu of flowers to Manx Blind Welfare Society, Corrins Court, Heywood Avenue, Onchan would be most appreciated as we are having family flowers only. For further information, please contact J.Boyde, Funeral Directors.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Nov. 26, 2019