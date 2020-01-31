|
Litchfield. (nee Cornmell) On Monday the 27th of January 2020 comfortably at Hospice Isle of Man after a long illness bravery borne. Hazel aged 78 years of Close Famman, Port Erin. Dearly beloved wife of Ivan, treasured mum of Sue (Susie) and the late David. A much loved mother in law, grandma and dearly loved friend. The funeral service will be held at the Douglas Borough Crematorium on Friday the 7th of February at 11.30am followed by cremation. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if so desired may be sent to Hospice Isle of Man, The Strang, IM4 4RP. Enquiries to Alfred Duggan & Son Funeral Directors Ltd, Tel 673328.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Jan. 31, 2020