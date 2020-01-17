|
Moore. Hazel, aged 90 years, of Pinehurst Close, Douglas. On Tuesday 7th January 2020 peacefully at Marathon Court Nursing Home. Funeral service and cremation will be held at Douglas Crematorium on Friday 24th January 2020 at 1.15pm. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers, if so desired, may be sent to Hospice IOM, Strang, Douglas, Isle of Man. All enquiries please to Eric Faragher Ltd, Funeral Directors, 6 Main Road, Onchan, Tel 673109 or 622897 Email [email protected]
Published in Isle of Man Today on Jan. 17, 2020