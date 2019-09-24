|
HEALEY. On Sunday 15th September 2019 peacefully at Noble's Hospital. Heather aged 95 years of Sandfield, Castletown. Beloved wife of the late Syd, dearly loved mother of Muriel and Lynda and a loving nan, great-nan, great great-nan and much loved sister and aunty. Funeral service will be held at 2.00pm on Tuesday 24th September at Castletown Methodist Church followed by interment at Malew Churchyard. Family flowers only please. Memorial donations in lieu if desired may be sent to Castletown over 60s Club, c/o. Mr. Tony Brown, 20 Kissick Road, Castletown. IM9 1EW. Enquiries please to Cringle & Co. Ltd., Southern Funeral service, 29-31 Hope Street, Castletown. Telephone: Castletown 824134 or Port Erin 833602. www.cringleandco.com Family wish to thank staff on wards 6 and 8 Noble's Hospital for their kindness and care.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Sept. 24, 2019