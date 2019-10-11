|
HEALEY. Heather. Muriel, Linda and family would like to thank everyone for attending the lovely celebration service led by Reverend David Shirtliff at Castletown Methodist Church and for their condolences, cards and messages of support for our recent sad loss. A special thank you to Dawn for the honour of The Royal British Legion Standard. Grateful thanks to everyone who helped with the catering at Morton Hall and for all donations in lieu of flowers. Finally, to Gordon Cringle and staff at Cringle & Co. Ltd for handling all the funeral arrangements.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Oct. 11, 2019