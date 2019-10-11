Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Heather Healey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Heather Healey

Heather Healey Obituary
HEALEY. Heather. Muriel, Linda and family would like to thank everyone for attending the lovely celebration service led by Reverend David Shirtliff at Castletown Methodist Church and for their condolences, cards and messages of support for our recent sad loss. A special thank you to Dawn for the honour of The Royal British Legion Standard. Grateful thanks to everyone who helped with the catering at Morton Hall and for all donations in lieu of flowers. Finally, to Gordon Cringle and staff at Cringle & Co. Ltd for handling all the funeral arrangements.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Oct. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Heather's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.