HORSBURGH. Heather Inneen, aged 73, and of Peel, passed away on Friday 24th April at Noble's Hospital following a short illness. The dearly loved daughter of the late Lockie and Esme Horsburgh, dear sister of Yvonne, Ronnie, Ruth and the late Barbara, a loving sister-in-law, aunt, great-aunt and great-great-aunt. A private committal will be held followed by a service of celebration of Heather's life at a date to be announced when current restrictions are lifted. Enquiries please to David Lancaster (Funeral Director) Ltd, Derby Drive, Peel, Isle of Man telephone 01624 842945.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Apr. 28, 2020