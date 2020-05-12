|
HORSBURGH. Heather Inneen. Yvonne, Ronnie and Ruth wish to thank the very many people who have expressed sympathy on the death of their beloved sister. Special thanks to members of the Sunset Bowling Club and Peel Charity Shop for applauding her on her final journey through Peel and to those who decorated her porch so beautifully - we were very touched. Grateful thanks to Rev. Andy Fishburne for conducting such a moving service and to Simon Mellor of David Lancaster Funeral Directors for all his help with the funeral arrangements. We are greatly indebted to Liz, Mirelle and Jim, and Sue and Richard for undertaking the many tasks we were unable to perform ourselves, being unable to travel to the Island. We will arrange a celebration of Heather's life when travel restrictions are lifted. Donations in Heather's memory may be made to either Ard Jerkyll or the Peel Charity Shop of which she was chairman, care of David Lancaster Funeral Directors, Derby Drive, Peel. Thank you for your kind attention.
Published in Isle of Man Today on May 12, 2020