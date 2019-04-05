|
Dawson. On Saturday the 9th of March 2019 peacefully at Hospice Isle of Man. Hebron Ronney Smith Rogerson aged 88 years of Orrisdale Road, Ballasalla. Dearly beloved wife of the late Gerald Walter. Dearest mum of Tara and a dear mother in law of Michael, also a dear aunt of June. Will be sadly missed by all her family and friends. The funeral service will be held at the Douglas Borough Crematorium on Friday the 15th of March at 11.30am followed by cremation. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if so desired may be sent to Hospice Isle of Man, The Strang, IM4 4RP. Enquiries to Alfred Duggan & Son Funeral Directors Ltd, Tel 673328.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Apr. 5, 2019