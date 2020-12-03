|
DUFF. M.M, O.B.E, B.E.M, T.H, L.d'H. Suddenly on Monday 30th November, after a long and eventful life, Hector of Onchan. Beloved husband of the late Gladys, dearly loved dad of Colin, Tony and the late Marjorie, much loved father in law of Glynis and Helen, loving grandad of Stephen, Martin, Melissa, Nicholas and Alex, a dear great grandad and great great grandad. 'Admired and respected by all who knew him, young and old'. A private funeral service will take place. A service to celebrate Hector's life will take place at 3pm on Thursday 10th December at the Villa Marina to which everyone is welcome. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers if so desired may be made to The Spirit of Normandy Trust, c/o 11, Ballachurry Avenue, Onchan, IM3 4BD. All enquiries please to Kingswood Funeral Home, Kingswood Grove, Douglas Tel 661611.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Dec. 3, 2020