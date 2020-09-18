Home

Funeral service
Wednesday, Sep. 23, 2020
11:00
Malew Parish Church
Helen Cain Obituary
On Tuesday 8th September 2020, peacefully at Brookfield Nursing Home. Helen Maree Cadman, aged 80 years of Silverdale Farm House and Ballahott. Beloved daughter of the late Wilfred and Helen. Dear sister of Juan and much loved aunt of Miles and family and Lorna and Richie. Funeral service will be held at 11am on Wednesday 23rd September at Malew Parish Church followed by interment. Family flowers only please. Memorial donations in lieu of flowers, if so desired, may be sent to the Royal British Legion, Castletown Branch C/o Mrs Ann Cottier, 116 Ballanorris Crescent. Friary Park. Ballabeg. IM9 4EU. Or The Friends of Malew Parish Church, C/o Neal Crookall, Midway House, Derbyhaven, Isle of Man IM9 1TS. Enquiries please to Cringle & Co. Ltd, Southern Funeral Service, 29 – 31 Hope Street, Castletown Tel: 824134 or Port Erin 833602 www.cringleandco.com.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Sept. 18, 2020
