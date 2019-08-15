|
Roper. On Saturday 11th May 2019 at Castle View Nursing Home, Peel. Helen Louise Pratt (née Scales), aged 94 years, formerly of Ballacriy Park, Colby, wife of the late Gordon, mother of Susan and Stephen, mother-in-law of Tricia, grandmother of Stephanie and Gillian and great grandmother of Jazmyn. Funeral service will take place at St. Mary's Church, Port St Mary at 1pm on Thursday 23rd May 2019 followed by private cremation. Family flowers only please, or donations, in memory of Helen, if so desired, to MSPCA, Ard Jerkyll, Foxdale, IM4 3HL. Enquiries please to T.S.Keggen & Son Ltd. Funeral Directors. Shore Road, Port St Mary & 17 Orchard Road, Port Erin. Tel 833133.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Aug. 15, 2019