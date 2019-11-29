|
SPENSER. On Saturday 2nd November 2019 peacefully at Noble's Hospital, Helen Moira of Windermere Drive, Onchan, much loved mother of David, Paul and the late Stephen and a dearly loved grandma of Viktoria, James, Isak and Aaron. Funeral service and cremation will take place at Douglas Crematorium at 12.15pm on Friday 8th November 2019. No flowers by request, donations in lieu of flowers if so desired should be sent to Graih, 11 Hillary Road, Douglas, IM2 3EA. All enquiries please to Eric Faragher Ltd., Funeral Directors, Main Road, Onchan. Tel: 673109 or 622897: Email: [email protected]
Published in Isle of Man Today on Nov. 29, 2019