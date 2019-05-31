Resources More Obituaries for Helen Roper Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Helen Roper

Obituary ROPER. Su, Steve, Tricia, Steph, Gill and Jaz would like to thank everyone who attended the funeral of Helen Roper at St. Mary's Church, Port St. Mary, where the Rev. Liz Hull gave a compassionate, thought-provoking eulogy, and the Ladies' Working Party provided excellent refreshments. Thank you to the friends and neighbours for the cards, kind messages of sympathy, love and support, and to those who have given donations to M.S.P.C.A. Thank you to the staff at Southlands - Langness and Gansey Unit, and those at Castle View, Peel, for their care and support for Helen. Many thanks to Michael Keggen from T. S Keggen & Son, Funeral Directors and his team for sensitive attention to all details at a difficult time. Published in Isle of Man Today on May 31, 2019 Read More ‹ Back to today's Obituaries