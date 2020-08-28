Home

Henry Beety

Henry Beety Obituary
BEETY. Henry (tv Henry) formerly of Ballacry Park, Colby, passed away at Hull Royal Infirmary on 19th August 2020. Loving and much loved husband of Val, brother in law of Wendy, Sylvia, Norman and Bob. Very proud uncle of Charlotte, Molly, and Fern. Funeral service will be held at Halton Price crematorium, Cottingham on Friday September 4th 2020 at 10.30am. Donations in lieu of flowers to British Lung Foundation, www.BLF.org.uk. For further information contact Hortons of Northcave 01430 423031.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Aug. 28, 2020
