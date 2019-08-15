Home

Henry Brian (Brian) Myers

Henry Brian (Brian) Myers Obituary
MYERS. On Tuesday 13th May 2019, peacefully at Noble's Hospital, Capt. Henry Brian Myers "Brian" (formerly of Caledonian Airways and British Airways) of Ballabridson Park, Ballasalla, beloved husband of Kit, much loved father of Pamela and dearly loved grandpa of Hannah and Jonas. Brian was well known on the Island as "Fiddler Brian" a traditional Scots fiddler and violin player. Funeral service takes place at The Abbey Church, Ballasalla at 1.30pm on Friday 24th May 2019 followed by private cremation. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers if so desired should be sent to R.N.L.I. (IOM Branch), C/o Mrs M. E. Corran, 4 Thirlmere Avenue, Onchan. All enquiries please to Eric Faragher Ltd, Funeral Directors, Main Road, Onchan. Tel: 673109 or 622897 : email: [email protected]
Published in Isle of Man Today on Aug. 15, 2019
