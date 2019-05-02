Home

Harvey, Henry. Passed away peacefully on Saturday 26th May 2019 aged 85 Years at Castle View Nursing Home, Peel. Beloved Husband of Lavinia, loving Dad to Neil and Heather, Pap to Titus and Beth, Brother to Eddy and Robert. Funeral service will take place on Friday 10th May 2019 at 10.45am at Douglas Borough Crematorium. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if so desired may be sent to Hospice IOM, Strang, Douglas. All enquiries please to Eric Faragher Ltd, Funeral Directors, Main Road, Onchan, Telephone 673109 or 622897: Email: [email protected]
Published in Isle of Man Today on May 2, 2019
