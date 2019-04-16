|
|
HADWIN, Henry Thomas of Claughbane Farm House, Ramsey. Passed away peacefully at Ramsey and District Cottage Hospital on Thursday 11th April. Husband of the late Marjorie Elizabeth, Father of Chris and Carol, Grandfather to Samantha and Jasmine, & Great Grandfather of Melissa and Louisa. The funeral service will be held at St. Olaves Church on Thursday 18th April at 3.30pm, followed by burial at Maughold churchyard. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers if desired may be sent to SSAFA either directly or via Corkhill and Callow. Further enquires to Corkhill & Callow, 4 Christian Street, Ramsey. tel: 813114 www.corkhillandcallow.co.im
Published in Isle of Man Today on Apr. 16, 2019