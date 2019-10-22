|
BAINBRIDGE. On Wednesday 9th October 2019, peacefully at Ramsey Cottage Hospital, with her daughter Margaret at her side, Hermine (Emmy) Bainbridge aged 91 years. Much loved mother of Margaret and loving mother in law to Lew. She will be sadly and very much missed by her family and friends. The funeral service will take place at Douglas Borough Crematorium at 11.30am on Thursday 24th October. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers if so desired can be made to Ballamona Association for Mental Health. Further enquiries can be made to Corkhill and Callow, 4 Christian Street, Ramsey. Tel: 813114. www.corkhillandcallow.co.im
Published in Isle of Man Today on Oct. 22, 2019