CAIRNS. Hilary (nee Hardman). Died peacefully on Friday 17th July 2020 at Royal Blackburn Hospital, after losing her long battle with cancer, Hilary aged 66 years. The dearly loved partner of Kevin and sister of Dorothea, Sheila, Jean and Beryl. Hilary will be sadly missed by her loving family and many friends. During the current circumstances, a private family service and cremation will be held at Pleasington, Blackburn (today) Tuesday 28th July 2020 at 1.30pm and a celebration of her life at a later date. Family flowers only, or if so desired, donations may be made in memory of Hilary to the Brooke Donkey Charity (to improve the lives of working donkeys) c/o The Alty Funeral Service. Enq The Alty Funeral Service, (family owned) Broomfield Place, Blackburn, BB2 1XF Tel: 01254 503240 (24hrs) [email protected]
Published in Isle of Man Today on July 28, 2020