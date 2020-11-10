|
CORNES. on Thursday 5th November 2020. Peacefully at Noble's Hospital, Hilary (Millie) aged 85 years of Kissack Road, Castletown. Beloved wife of the late Bill and dearly loved mother of Tracy. Loving Nana of Katy and Christopher and a much loved friend to many. Funeral service and cremation will be held at 10:45am on Thursday 12th November at Douglas Borough Crematorium, Glencrutchery Road. Family flowers only please. Memorial donations in lieu, if so desired, may be sent to Isle of Man Anti-Cancer Association, 11 Athol Street, Douglas. IM1 1JB. Enquiries please to Cringle & Co. Ltd, Southern Funeral Service, Castletown Chapel of Rest, 29 - 31 Hope Street, Castletown. Telephone 824134 or Port Erin 833602. www.cringleandco.com
Published in Isle of Man Today on Nov. 10, 2020