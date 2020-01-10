|
ROBERTS. Hilda - Ken, Keith, Stephen, Gill, Lee and family would like to offer our sincere and heartfelt thanks to all our family and friends who attended Hilda's Celebration of Life. We were overwhelmed. Also, thank you to everyone for kind messages, cards and for donations to our chosen charity; Elder Grange Comforts Fund. We can't thank enough the staff at Elder Grange Nursing Home, Hospice for their support and all the community services. Sincere thanks to Eric Faragher Funeral Directors for their kindness and professional handling of the arrangements. Nothing was too much trouble. Also a very special thanks to Vicky Christian for the Humanist Service which was presented with much kindness. Thanks also to Douglas Golf Club for their wonderful catering and opening up on Christmas Eve to celebrate Hilda's life.
