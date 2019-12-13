Home

Funeral service
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
14:45
Douglas Borough Crematorium
Glencrutchery Road
Resources
TUFF. Hilda aged 99 years. Formerly of Castletown, passed away peacefully at Crovan Court, Ramsey on Monday 9th December 2019. Beloved wife of the late Jim and much loved mother of Alan, Diane and the late Marian. Mother-in-law to Janette, Kevin and the late Tony. Dearly loved grandmother and great grandmother of many and fond friend. She will be sadly missed by all who knew her. The funeral service will be held at Douglas Borough Crematorium, Glencrutchery Road on Thursday 19th December at 2:45pm. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if so desired, may be sent to Castletown Metropolitan Silver Band C/o Simon Court, Secretary, 10 Farrants Park, Castletown. Enquiries please to Cringle & Co. Ltd, Southern Funeral Service, Station Road, Port Erin Tel: 833602 or 29 - 31 Hope Street, Castletown Tel: 824134 www.cringleandco.com"
Published in Isle of Man Today on Dec. 13, 2019
