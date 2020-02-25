Home

Malarkey. Hon William Mackay Malarkey MHK. (Bill) aged 68, born Douglas, Isle of Man was granted his angel wings at Hospice, Isle of Man on Thursday 20th of February 2020, surrounded by the love of his family. A celebration of life will be held at St George's Church, Douglas on Saturday the 29th of February 2020 at 12.00 noon. Bill asked that anyone attending wears something colourful. Family flowers only please, remembrance donations may be made to Victim Support, 6 Albert Street, Douglas, IM1 2QA. Enquiries to Alfred Duggan & Son Funeral Directors Ltd, Tel 673338.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Feb. 25, 2020
