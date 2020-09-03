|
|
Thorpe. Howard on Wednesday 26th August 2020, peacefully at home with his family by his side. Howard William aged 75 years of Ramsey, formally of Sheffield. Much loved husband of Tina, loving Dad to Samantha, Maxine and David. Friend and father in law to Michael and a dear brother to Pat. Howard will be greatly missed by all who knew him. The funeral service and cremation will take place at 11.30am at the Douglas Borough Crematorium on Friday 11th September, please wear something bright. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu may be sent to Hospice at Home, Hospice Isle of Man, The Strang, IM4 4RP. All enquiries to Alfred Duggan and Son Funeral Directors Ltd, Tel 673328.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Sept. 3, 2020