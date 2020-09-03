Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Howard Thorpe
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Howard Thorpe

Add a Memory
Howard Thorpe Obituary
Thorpe. Howard on Wednesday 26th August 2020, peacefully at home with his family by his side. Howard William aged 75 years of Ramsey, formally of Sheffield. Much loved husband of Tina, loving Dad to Samantha, Maxine and David. Friend and father in law to Michael and a dear brother to Pat. Howard will be greatly missed by all who knew him. The funeral service and cremation will take place at 11.30am at the Douglas Borough Crematorium on Friday 11th September, please wear something bright. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu may be sent to Hospice at Home, Hospice Isle of Man, The Strang, IM4 4RP. All enquiries to Alfred Duggan and Son Funeral Directors Ltd, Tel 673328.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Sept. 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Howard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -