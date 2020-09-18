|
|
Peacefully in his sleep at his home in Andreas on Tuesday 1st September 2020. Hugh George aged 78 years. Dearly beloved husband of Eunice and adored dad of Nadine, Kaz and Greg. A service to celebrate Hugh's life will be held at Douglas Borough Crematorium on Thursday 24th September at 2pm. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if so desired may be made to the Hyperbaric Chamber or to the Queens Pier Restoration Fund. All enquiries please to Kissack's Funeral Directors, Crosby, Tel, 480794.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Sept. 18, 2020