Agnew. On Friday the 8th of March 2019 peacefully at Salisbury Street, Nursing Home, Douglas. Hughie aged 87 years formerly of Pulrose Road, Douglas. Dearly beloved husband of the late Isa, dearest father of Linda and Janette. Father in law of Frankie, loved grandad of Ashleigh and Fraser, brother of Margaret and the late Alfie and Peter. Will be sadly missed by all his family and friends. R.I.P. The funeral service will be held at the Douglas Borough Cemetery Chapel, Glencrutchery Road on Thursday the 14th of March at 1.15pm followed by interment in the Douglas Borough Cemetery. Enquiries and floral tribute to Alfred Duggan & Son Funeral Directors Ltd, Tel 673328.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Apr. 5, 2019
