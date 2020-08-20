|
WHITTACKER. Ian Billott, passed away peacefully on Monday 17th August at Beaconsfield Nursing Home, Ramsey (formerly of Reayrt Aalin, Sulby Bridge) aged 87 years. Much loved son of Edith and Lewin, dear uncle of Joanna and Robin and fondly remembered by family and many friends. A service of thanksgiving will take place on Tuesday 25th August at 2:30pm at Sulby Methodist Church, after interment at Douglas Borough Cemetery that morning at 10am. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers may be sent to 'The Alzheimer Society, Minerva Suite 1, Level 3, Tower House, Castle Street, Douglas, IM1 2EZ. Further Enquiries to Corkhill & Callow, 7 Dale Street, Ramsey. Tel: 813114. www.corkhillandcallow.co.im
Published in Isle of Man Today on Aug. 20, 2020