Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Ian JANICKI
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ian David JANICKI

Add a Memory
Ian David JANICKI Obituary
JANICKI. Ian David of Slieau Whallian Park, St Johns, died peacefully 18th April 2020 at Noble's Hospital in his 75th year. Beloved Son of the late Margaret and Boleslaw Janicki of Little Switzerland, Douglas. Dear Dad to Jo and a loyal friend and colleague to many. Due to current circumstance a private cremation service will be held at Douglas Borough Crematorium on Thursday 30 April 2020. No flowers by request. Donations in lieu of flowers if so desired should be sent to The Hyperbaric Chamber, Scholl Building, Peel Road, Douglas. IM1 5ED. All enquiries please to Eric Faragher Ltd., Funeral Directors, Main Road, Onchan. Tel: 673109 or 622897:email: [email protected]
Published in Isle of Man Today on Apr. 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ian's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -