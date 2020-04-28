|
JANICKI. Ian David of Slieau Whallian Park, St Johns, died peacefully 18th April 2020 at Noble's Hospital in his 75th year. Beloved Son of the late Margaret and Boleslaw Janicki of Little Switzerland, Douglas. Dear Dad to Jo and a loyal friend and colleague to many. Due to current circumstance a private cremation service will be held at Douglas Borough Crematorium on Thursday 30 April 2020. No flowers by request. Donations in lieu of flowers if so desired should be sent to The Hyperbaric Chamber, Scholl Building, Peel Road, Douglas. IM1 5ED. All enquiries please to Eric Faragher Ltd., Funeral Directors, Main Road, Onchan. Tel: 673109 or 622897:email: [email protected]
Published in Isle of Man Today on Apr. 28, 2020