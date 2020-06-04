|
Ogden. Ian Handel, aged 88 years, formerly of Port Erin, peacefully on Saturday 30th May 2020 at Newlands, Braddan. Dearly loved husband of Barbara, loved father of Paul, Lynda and Susie, dear father in law and a much loved grandad and great grandad. Funeral Service and Cremation will be held at Douglas Borough Crematorium for immediate family only. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers if so desired to Forget Me Not, C/o Mrs J Amphlett, Balliargey, Abbeylands, IM4 5EE. Enquiries please to T.S.Keggen & Son Ltd. Funeral Directors. Shore Road, Port St Mary & 17 Orchard Road, Port Erin. Tel 833133.
Published in Isle of Man Today on June 4, 2020