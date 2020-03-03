|
Sarson. On Wednesday the 26th February 2020 peacefully at Noble's Hospital. Ian aged 76 years of Old Laxey Hill, Laxey. Dearly beloved husband of Sandra, dearest father of Michelle, Annette and Jason, loved gramps to nine grandchildren. Dear brother of David and Paul. Will be sadly missed by all his family and friends. The funeral service will be held at the Douglas Borough Crematorium on Friday the 6th of March at 10.45am, followed by cremation. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if so desired may be sent to Just Giving - United Against Dementia - Walking for Gramps. Enquiries to Alfred Duggan & Son Funeral Directors Ltd, Tel 673328.
