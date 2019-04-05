|
|
|
SLEIGHT, Ian. Janine, Becky, Jonathan, Rodger and all the family would like to thank everyone who attended Ian's celebration of life service, sent cards, flowers, donations and messages of sympathy. Extra special thanks to Anne Byrne and all the staff at Hospice Isle of Man for their kind support during a sad and very difficult time; and to Sarah Keggen from T.S. Keggen & Son Funeral Directors for taking great care of all arrangements. "To live in the hearts of those we love is never to die."
Published in Isle of Man Today on Apr. 5, 2019
Read More