Sleight. Ian aged 72 years of Glen Road, Ronague, on Saturday 23rd March at Hospice Isle of Man, peacefully after a long illness bravely borne. Precious husband of the late Jennifer, loving father of Janine, Rebecca, Jonathan, Lee and Claire, Pops of Lucie and Joshua, and brother of Rodger. Funeral Service will be held at Douglas Borough Crematorium at 12.15pm on Friday 29th March 2019. The family request no mourning clothes; and family flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers if so desired to Hospice Isle of Man, Strang, Braddan. Enquiries please to T.S.Keggen & Son Ltd. Funeral Directors. Shore Road, Port St Mary & 17 Orchard Road, Port Erin. Tel 833133.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Apr. 5, 2019