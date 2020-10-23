|
STARKEY. On Tuesday 20th October 2020, peacefully at his home surrounded by his family, Ian aged 69 years of Cronk-y-Thatcher in Colby, formerly of Castle Mona Avenue in Douglas. Loving husband of Tina, adored father of Andrew, Paul and Neil, very much loved father in law of Caroline, Becki and Chelsie, treasured grandad of Taylor, Liam, Logan, Connor, Ruby, Bobbie and the late Tegan, dearly loved brother of the late Sheila. He will be sadly missed by all his family and friends. The family wish to thank Dr Cowin and Dr Duggan, The Community Nurses and Hospice at Home for the wonderful care given to Ian. The funeral service will take place at 10am on Friday 30th October at Douglas Borough Crematorium. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers if so desired may be made to Hospice Isle of Man, Strang, Braddan, IM4 4RP. All enquiries please to Kingswood Funeral Home, Kingswood Grove, Douglas Tel 661611.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Oct. 23, 2020