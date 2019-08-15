|
WALKER. On 27 May 2019 Ian, of 124 Greenlands Avenue, Ramsey (and previously Bolton and Radcliffe, Lancs) passed away, aged 76. Beloved husband to Barbara, dearly loved father to Michael, Stephen, Richard and his partner Amanda, Grandpa to Edwin and William. Ian will be greatly missed by all his family and friends. The funeral will take place at Douglas Crematorium on Friday 14 th June at 10.45am, followed by a buffet lunch at Ramsey Park Hotel. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers if so desired may be made to Ramsey Lifeboat. All enquiries to Corkhill & Callow, Funeral Directors, 4 Christian St, Ramsey. Tel. 813114. www.corkhillandcallow.co.im
Published in Isle of Man Today on Aug. 15, 2019