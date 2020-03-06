|
Walton. Ian aged 69 years of Colby, peacefully on Saturday 29th February 2020 at Noble's Hospital, Braddan. Dearly loved partner of Helen, treasured dad of Jack, Lucy and the late Joe, father in law of Mark and a much loved 'granda' of Eleanor. Funeral Service will be held at Kirk Christ Rushen at 2pm on Monday 9th March 2020 followed by Interment at Malew Churchyard. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers if so desired to Meningitis Research Foundation, Newminster House, Baldwin Street, Bristol, BS1 1LT or www.meningitis.org. Enquiries please to T.S.Keggen & Son Ltd. Funeral Directors. Shore Road, Port St Mary & 17 Orchard Road, Port Erin. Tel 833133.
