Tweedy. Ily Donna Iggledon. David, Joshua, Ina and the late Watson and family would like to thank all Donna's friends for the love and support which they have received following the loss of their dearest Donna. Thank you for all the cards, messages and flowers. A big thank you to the ward 9 staff, who showed such compassion and support to the family and Donna during this last stay at Noble's. Thank you to the many friends who made repeated trips to Noble's and Ramsey Cottage Hospital over the last two years; you all helped to keep her spirits up and this this meant a lot to Donna. Thank you to all the district nurses who helped keep Donna at home until January. Thank you to Ruth for making sure Donna had her Holy Communion, be it at home or hospital. Also thanks to Rev Ruth and Rev Kelly for their wonderful and thoughtful service; it was just as Donna wanted. Thank you to Cath Quirk for reading at Donna's request it can't have been easy. A heartfelt thanks to Simon at David Lancaster's for his tremendous support and guidance at this very difficult time, nothing was too much at any hour! Thank you to Elaine's for the beautiful flowers. The ladies at the Women's Guild and Peel Cathedral for putting on an afternoon tea, in the Cathedral. All Donna's friends did her proud and made a difficult day bearable and very, very special. The Cathedral also made it possible for family and friends from the UK, who couldn't be there, be able to watch the service. Thank you to all who made donations to the Cathedral and Charity shop. We will all miss Donna but our lives are richer for knowing and loving her, God bless Donna.
Published in Isle of Man Today on July 31, 2020