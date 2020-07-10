|
|
Tweedy. Peacefully with family by her side on Saturday 4th July 2020, at Noble's Hospital Braddan. Ily Donna Iggledon aged 56 years of Peel. Beloved mum of David and Joshua, loving daughter to Ina and the late Watson, much loved sister to Susan, Catherine, James, Ina, Alison and Voirrey, treasured grandmother and aunty. She will be sadly missed by all her family and many friends. Funeral service will take place at 12noon on Monday 13th July 2020, at St German's Cathedral, Peel, followed by private burial. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu if desired may be sent to Peel Charity Shop, C/o Mrs E Cain, 4 Rheast Lane, Peel, IM5 1BE. Enquiries please to David Lancaster (Funeral Directors) Ltd, Derby Drive. Peel. Telephone 01624842945.
Published in Isle of Man Today on July 10, 2020