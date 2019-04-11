|
WILLEMS/VER ELST. On Sunday 7th April 2019 at Noble's Hospital, Irena "Mamaken" of Hawarden Avenue, Douglas. Beloved wife of the late Maurits, much loved mother of Linda, Gloria, Ferdinand, Dalila and Karel, dearly loved grandmother of 14 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren. Funeral Service will be held at Kirk Braddan Church at 2.00pm on Monday 15th April, 2019 followed by Interment in Douglas Lawn Cemetery. No flowers by request. Donations in lieu of flowers, if so desired, may be sent to Ballakermeen High School (Special Unit), C/o Headteacher, Ballakermeen High School, Douglas. All enquiries please to Eric Faragher Ltd., Funeral Directors, 6 Main Road, Onchan, Tel: 673109 or 622897 Email: [email protected]
Published in Isle of Man Today on Apr. 11, 2019