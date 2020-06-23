|
JONES. Irene - On Thursday 11th June 2020 peacefully at Noble's Hospital. Aged 75 years of Waverley Court, Douglas. Beloved mum of Steve and Paula and loving mother-in-law to Anne and Ken. A special sister to Peter, Margaret and Michael and the late Shirley, Allan and Barbara. Superhero nan to Laura-Amy, Dan, Michael, Laura-May and Anna. Auntie, cousin and friend to many who all loved her dearly. Smiling to the end. Funeral service and cremation will be held at Douglas Borough Crematorium on Friday 3rd July 2020 at 2.45pm followed by a reception at Talk of the Town. All welcome. Flowers from family or close friends only please but donations to Arthritis Care Ellan Vannin or Cancer Research UK may be sent. All enquiries please to Eric Faragher Ltd, Funeral Directors, 6 Main Road, Onchan, Tel 673109 or 622897 Email [email protected] A further celebration of Irene's life will take place in Oswestry later in the year.
Published in Isle of Man Today on June 23, 2020