Milne. nee Thompson. Peacefully on Saturday 3rd August at Beaconsfield Nursing Home after an illness so courageously fought. Irene May aged 76 years, a loving mum, sister, nana and great nana. The Funeral Service will take place at 1:30pm on Friday 16th August at the Bethel Church, Ramsey followed by cremation. Family flowers only please, donations to 'Royal British Legion Ramsey Branch'. Further enquiries to Corkhill & Callow, 4 Christian Street, Ramsey. Tel: 813114. www.corkhillandcallow.co.im 'She will never be forgotten'
Published in Isle of Man Today on Aug. 9, 2019