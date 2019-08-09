Home

Irene May (Thompson) Milne

Irene May (Thompson) Milne Obituary
Milne. nee Thompson. Peacefully on Saturday 3rd August at Beaconsfield Nursing Home after an illness so courageously fought. Irene May aged 76 years, a loving mum, sister, nana and great nana. The Funeral Service will take place at 1:30pm on Friday 16th August at the Bethel Church, Ramsey followed by cremation. Family flowers only please, donations to 'Royal British Legion Ramsey Branch'. Further enquiries to Corkhill & Callow, 4 Christian Street, Ramsey. Tel: 813114. www.corkhillandcallow.co.im 'She will never be forgotten'
Published in Isle of Man Today on Aug. 9, 2019
