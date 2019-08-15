|
|
LESLIE-REED. on Saturday 30th March 2019, peacefully at Abbotswood Nursing Home, Ballasalla. Irene Priscilla, aged 98 years of Kenilworth, Crossag Road, Ballasalla. Beloved wife of the late Harry. Sadly missed by family and friends. The funeral service will be held at 2:30pm on Tuesday 23rd April at St. Mark's Church followed by interment. Enquiries regarding floral tributes or donations to St. Mark's Church. Please contact Cringle & Co. Ltd, Southern Funeral Service, 29 - 31 Hope Street, Castletown, Isle of Man. IM9 1AP. Telephone: Castletown 824134 or Port Erin 833602 www.cringleandco.com
Published in Isle of Man Today on Aug. 15, 2019