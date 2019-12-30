|
TETLEY. (née Kermode) On Thursday 12th December 2019, peacefully at Springfield Grange Nursing Home, Isabel aged 95 years formerly of Ballachrink Drive in Onchan. Beloved wife of the late Cris, a much loved aunt to all her nephews and nieces, a dear cousin. She will be sadly missed by all her family and friends. The funeral service will take place at 11.30am on Thursday 2nd January 2020 at Douglas Borough Crematorium. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers if so desired may be made to Hospice Isle of Man, Strang, Braddan, IM4 4RP. All enquiries please to Kingswood Funeral Home, Kingswood Grove, Douglas Tel 661611.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Dec. 30, 2019