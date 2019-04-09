|
|
CORNELIUS. Ivor James, peacefully on Saturday 6th April 2019 at Noble's Hospital. Beloved husband of the late Jean, father of Earle, father in law to Vivien. Funeral Service and Cremation will be held at Douglas Borough Crematorium at 10.00am on Friday 12th April, 2019. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers, if so desired, may be sent to either Hospice IOM, The Strang, Douglas or Noble's Hospital Patients' Comfort Trust, Noble's Hospital Charitable Trusts, Management Department, Strang, Douglas, IM4 4RJ. All enquiries please to Eric Faragher Ltd., Funeral Directors, 6 Main Road, Onchan, Tel: 673109 or 622897 Email: [email protected]
Published in Isle of Man Today on Apr. 9, 2019