|
|
Keown. Peacefully on Saturday 25th July 2020, at Castle View Nursing, home, Peel. Ivy Doreen aged 90 years formerly of Queens Drive, Peel. Dearly beloved wife of the late Alan, loving mother to Chris, Ruth, Fraser, Doreen and Rachel, dear mother in law to Tony, Linda, Geoff and Steven dearest sister to Syd, Eileen, Johnnie and the late Hilda, treasured grandmother and great grandmother. Greatly loved and missed by all her family, in laws and friends. Funeral service will take place at 1.15pm on Friday 7th of August at Douglas Borough Crematorium. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, may be sent to RNLI, (Peel Branch), C/o Helen Dickinson, 16 Queens Drive, Peel, IM5 1BQ. All enquiries please to David Lancaster (Funeral Directors) Ltd, Derby Drive. Peel. Telephone 842945.
Published in Isle of Man Today on July 31, 2020