Keown. Ivy Doreen. Her family would like to extend their heartfelt thanks to everyone who sent cards, messages and donations following the recent sad loss of Ivy. The condolences, kindness and support we received were very much appreciated. Many thanks also to all those who attended the Crematorium, with a special thanks to Canon Brian Kelly and Mrs Kelly for the lovely service. Also sincere thanks to Simon at David Lancaster Funeral Directors for all his invaluable assistance and to Elaine for the beautiful floral arrangement. The family would also like to extend their sincere thanks to the district nurses for the care extended to Ivy prior to her going into hospital and Castle View. Also grateful thanks to all the staff at Castle View Nursing Home for the care Ivy received over the past few months.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Aug. 28, 2020