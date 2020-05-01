|
Watterson. Ivy aged 95 years of Port St Mary, peacefully on Tuesday 21st April 2020 at Abbotswood Nursing Home, Ballasalla. Beloved wife of the late Cyril, dearly loved mother of Lyn, Lesley, Elaine and Ewan, and a much loved grandmother and great grandmother. We would like to thank all at Abbotswood Nursing Home for their care of Ivy at this difficult time. Funeral Service and Cremation will be held at Douglas Borough Crematorium at 11.30 on Tuesday 5th May 2020, for immediate family only. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers if so desired to a charity of your choice in Ivy's memory. Enquiries please to T.S.Keggen & Son Ltd. Funeral Directors. Shore Road, Port St Mary & 17 Orchard Road, Port Erin. Tel 833133.
Published in Isle of Man Today on May 1, 2020