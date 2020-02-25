|
CAIN. On Monday 17th February following a short illness Jack aged 91 years. Loving husband to Elin, beloved uncle to Paul, Fiona and Tracey. This lovely man will be greatly missed by all his family and friends. At Jack's request there will be no funeral service. Donations if so desired may be made to The Royal British Legion Isle of Man Branch, c/o Mrs A.Cottier, 116, Ballanorris Crescent, Friary Park, Ballabeg, IM9 4EU. All enquiries please to Kingswood Funeral Home, Kingswood Grove, Douglas Tel 661611.
