Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Jack Cain
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jack Cain

Add a Memory
Jack Cain Obituary
CAIN. On Monday 17th February following a short illness Jack aged 91 years. Loving husband to Elin, beloved uncle to Paul, Fiona and Tracey. This lovely man will be greatly missed by all his family and friends. At Jack's request there will be no funeral service. Donations if so desired may be made to The Royal British Legion Isle of Man Branch, c/o Mrs A.Cottier, 116, Ballanorris Crescent, Friary Park, Ballabeg, IM9 4EU. All enquiries please to Kingswood Funeral Home, Kingswood Grove, Douglas Tel 661611.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Feb. 25, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jack's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -