CORRIN. On Saturday 6th April 2019 peacefully at Springfield Grange Nursing Home. His Honour Jack Corrin CBE TH, dearly loved husband of the late Pat and cherished father of Jane. At Jack's own request there will be a private funeral service. No flowers by request please. Donations in lieu of flowers if so desired may be sent to Manx Blind Welfare Society, Corrin Court, Heywood Ave, Onchan. All enquiries please to Eric Faragher Ltd., Funeral Directors, 6 Main Road, Onchan, Tel: 673109 or 622897 Email: [email protected]
Published in Isle of Man Today on Apr. 9, 2019